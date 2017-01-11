Eddie Vedder Performs at Obama’s Farewell Address

Eddie Vedder entertained the crowd at Obama’s Farewell Address with a four song set before Obama took the podium. Vedder started out with an acoustic performance of “Rise,” a song from his Into the Wild soundtrack. Both Obama and Vedder are fellow Chicagoans.

