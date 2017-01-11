Major winter storm in the forecast this weekend

Concerns continue to rise for a major winter storm this coming weekend with long duration freezing rain possible across the lower Missouri Valley. This storm may lead to significant icing and very dangerous travel conditions across much of Missouri and eastern Kansas. Freezing rain should begin to let up Sunday afternoon as warmer air begins move northward. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 2 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of freezing rain before noon, then a chance of sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m., then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then freezing rain likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Rain or freezing rain likely, becoming all freezing rain after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

M.L.King Day: Rain or freezing rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.