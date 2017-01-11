Pioneer fire investigation waits for demo team to clear area of interest

An investigation continues into the cause of the fire that destroyed the historic Pioneer building in downtown St. Joseph last November.

Mary Robertson with the City of St. Joseph says inspectors have paused their work as demolition continues.

There is an area of interest they hope to inspect more closely. Once the demo company clears the area of interest the inspectors will resume their work.

Until then the fire remains “under investigaton,” Robertson said.

The building caught fire November 21, prompting a huge and lengthy response from the St. Joseph Fire Department. Madget Demolition of St. Joseph began preliminary demolition work December 12. Downtown roads were closed for several weeks in the area of 5th and Francis Streets, and businesses in the area were affected.

Both Fifth and Francis Streets were at least partially closed Wednesday to make room for heavy equipment.