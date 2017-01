Ice Storm Warning issued

…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

SUNDAY NIGHT…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN KANSAS CITY/PLEASANT HILL HAS

ISSUED AN ICE STORM WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY

TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER

IN EFFECT.

* TIMING…LIGHT PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN LATE FRIDAY

MORNING…WITH PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

OR EVENING.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS DURING THE MULTI-DAY

PERIOD OF ONE-QUARTER TO THREE-QUARTERS OF AN INCH.

* MAIN IMPACT…MAJOR IMPACTS TO TRAVEL ARE LIKELY AS ICE

ACCUMULATES ON AREA ROADWAYS. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WILL BE

MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO ICE ACCRETION. ICE ACCUMULATION ON TREES AND

POWERLINES MAY RESULT IN SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS

WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY

DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU

MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR

VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS WILL

LIKELY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT

ADD TO THE DANGER.

AREAS IMPACTED: