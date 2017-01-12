NWS says start preparing for ice storm likely this weekend

A long duration winter storm is expected this weekend as precipitation in the form of freezing rain impacts the lower Missouri Valley. The potential exists for significant icing across the area, which will make travel extremely hazardous. Additionally, ice accumulations may lead to downed tree limbs and power outages. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 3pm, then a chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 27. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Freezing rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Freezing rain. High near 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Rain or freezing rain likely before 8pm, then freezing rain likely between 8pm and 9pm, then rain after 9pm. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day: Rain likely before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.