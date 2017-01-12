Rape charges filed in attack on neighbor

A 45-year-old St. Joseph man is due in court Friday after allegedly going to a neighbor’s house in an intoxicated condition and raping his neighbor.

Vernail Moore is charged with 2nd-degree rape. According to the charging documents in Buchanan County Circuit Court, the defendant has 30 prior arrests for failure to appear, and many prior arrests and convictions for robbery, armed criminal action and assault.

A judge set bail at $25,000 cash, and scheduled Moore’s first court appearance Friday, January 13.