St. Joseph School District cancels Friday classes

The St. Joseph School District on Thursday afternoon decided not to put students and bus drivers at risk.

Classes for Friday have been cancelled. Officials say neither students nor staff will report.

The roads could be hazardous Friday through the weekend, as forecasters predict freezing rain.

The National Weather Services said Thursday afternoon that confidence continues to increase that an ice storm will impact much of the lower Missouri Valley this weekend. They expect freezing rain/freezing drizzle to the area as early as Friday afternoon.

Significant icing is expected, with ice accumulations of ¼" to ¾" of an inch possible.