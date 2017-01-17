Chillicothe Fire Department releases 2016 report

The Chillicothe Fire Department released its 2016 report on Tuesday showing thousands of calls for EMS or fire during the year.
According to the report, last year the fire department traveled a total of 177,450 miles. There were 2,605 total calls for EMS/Fire.
Total calls:
Carbon monoxide related calls 20
Rescue other than auto extrication 11
Customer service calls 144
Install new smoke detectors 80
Fire code/safety inspections 58
Spill leak/ hazmat no fire 06
Structure fires 24
Outside of structure fires 04
Tree/brush/grass 17
Smoke scare 07
Auto extrication/rescue 16
Automatic alarm system malfunction 24
Automobile fires 15
False alarms 04
Storm Watch 04
Mutual aide to others 05
Total miles traveled by CFD (177,450)
EMS calls 2166
That year a new cardiac monitor for transmission capabilities was acquired and it took delivery of a new ambulance paid for by the Livingston County Ambulance District. CLICK HERE to view the 2016 Chillicothe Fire Department Report