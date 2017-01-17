Hwy 36 closure in Hamilton extended due to weather

HAMILTON, Mo – The Missouri Department of Transportation said due to recent winter weather, the closure of U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton will extend into February.

MoDOT crews have been working 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Route 13 for bridge maintenance since Jan. 3. Originally scheduled to take only one month to complete, the project has been extended through Feb. 20. As they’ve been doing since the beginning of the year, motorists will be rerouted up and over the ramps at Route 13.

All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.