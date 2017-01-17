Obituaries January 12-16

Leonard M. Thomas, JR Nish KA Wah Suck

1951-2017

HORTON – Leonard M. Thomas, JR, Nish KA Wah Suck, 65, of Horton, passed on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

He was born December 8, 1951, in Holton, the son of Leonard M. Thomas, Sr. and Orcelia J. Mason Thomas.

JR was a member of the Kickapoo Tribe and followed the Drum way of life. He worked in the Tribe’s Farm and Ranch Program.

JR and Karen S. Harrison were married on December 16, 1972 in Topeka. She survives, of the home.

JR was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Elwyn K. Miller and Loren J. Thomas.

Other survivors include a son, ThunderChild Thomas (Marisa Cole), Topeka; four daughters, Coleen Thomas (Andrew Pahmahmie), Jolene Thomas, Jayme Mitchell (Edward J., Jr.) and Adele Wahwassuck (Raphael), all of Mayetta; two brothers, Fred Thomas (Larene) and Moe Thomas (Cindy), both of Horton; and numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces. JR was also an adopted father to the Wewenes family and Shayla Whitebird, and an adopted brother to Rose Allen.

Wake and drum services will be Sunday night, January 15th at the Kickapoo Community Building on the Kickapoo Reservation. Burial will be Monday morning in the Lena Mason Family Cemetery on the Kickapoo Reservation.

Robert William Erickson

1951-2017

Robert William Erickson, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born February 2, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri, where he was a graduate of Benton High School.

Mr. Erickson was a retired truck driver.

Robert liked to barbecue and loved being with his family, especially his sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and great grandson, Liam Erickson.

Survivors include his sons, Timothy, Jeremy and Damien Erickson all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Preston, Madison, Camden, Damien, Jr. and Dillon Erickson; great grandchildren, Kayden and Alice Erickson; sisters, Kathy Allen and Debbie Erickson; and nieces and nephew, April Layman and Roberta, Alberta and Thomas Dawe.

The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

David E. Blunt

1945-2017

David E. Blunt, 71, of Hiawatha, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, January 15, 2017, shortly after arrival at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

David was born at Council Bluffs, Iowa, September 22, 1945, one of nine children born to Ray and Elizabeth O’Dell Blunt and had lived in the Northeast Kansas area nearly all of his life. David graduated from Horton High School with the class of 1963 and had worked for Flair Fold wood shutter plant in Hiawatha for 20 years prior to working at the White Cloud Casino for 10 years. In later years, David developed health problems: went on kidney dialysis in 2008, kidney transplant in 2012, and just last June a mild heart attack. Through the years, he enjoyed bowling and watching football.

He and Alice Lucas declared their love for each other April 1, 1971. She survives.

Other survivors include children: Travis (Cindy) Lucas, Ward Lucas, Patti (Dave) Brodman, Michael Blunt, Ricky Blunt, Terry Blunt; a sister Donna (Don) Harvey of Bern; and numerous grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Philip, Charles, Lawrence, and four siblings in infancy.

There will be a private family service at Mt. Hope Cemetery

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.

Larry Lee Smith

1941-2017

Larry Lee Smith was born Thursday, August 28th, 1941; and passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2017 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 9:00am – 10:00am. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Services Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 10:00am. Officiating Abbot Barnabas Senecal, OSB. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel. Interment located at St. Leo’s Church Cemetery.





Paul Christopher “Bud” Zacharias

1960-2017

Paul Christopher “Bud” Zacharias was born Saturday, November 19th, 1960; and passed away Monday, January 16th, 2017. Visitation Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Services Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 1:00pm. Officiating Rev. Ted Lovelace. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Interment located at the Round Prairie Cemetery.

Donald Roy VanHoutan

1932-2017

Donald Roy VanHoutan 84, of Bigelow, Missouri passed away Monday January 16, 2017 at his home. He was born June 26, 1932 in Allendale, Missouri son of Peggy & Mose VanHoutan. He worked at Charlie Harrison Plumbing and Faulkner Plumbing as a plumber for 40 years. He served in the United States Army, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, and building things. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Janice VanHoutan, son, Danny VanHoutan, his parents, a brother, Ted VanHoutan, six sisters, Lorraine, Frances, Sylvia, Barb, Georgi, and Betty. Survivors include three sons, Billy (Marla) VanHoutan, Tom and Ronnie VanHoutan all of St. Joseph, daughter, Diana Riggs of Bigelow, MO, 15 grandchildren, several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday, with a joint memorial service for Janice and Donald to be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.