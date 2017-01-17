Sheriff warns of aggressive sales incident

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is warning people after a resident reported an unwanted attempt to sell her a vacuum.

Sheriff Steve Cox said a woman reported an incident involving two men and a women who allegedly invaded her home in an attempt to sell a high end vacuum cleaning system.

“Woman that when greeted at the door acted quickly with the female telling the resident they were there to clean her house,” Cox said. “The two men brushed past the resident where one man remained and the other man and woman left in a white colored van.”

The man reportedly remained in the home for around an hour and refused to listen to the resident about not wanting him there.

“If you experience aggressive sales people who refuse to leave, please call your local law enforcement agency,” Cox said.