Platte County asking for help in Trex Mart burglary

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify suspects who broke into a convenience store Thursday.

Sgt. Jeffrey Shanks said the burglary took place at the Trex Mart in Camden Point at I-29 and MO E Hwy around 1 a.m. He said four suspects forced their way into the store after hours and used a pry bar to remove an under counter safe. The suspects wore hooded sweatshirts and partially covered their faces. The suspects took the safe and left the area in a dark colored newer Jeep Grand Cherokee. The department has released photos of two of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regards to this crime, or who may know the identity of the four suspects is encouraged to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or submit a TIP via the Platte County Sheriff’s Office website CLICK HERE.