Serious injuries in crash near Lathrop



A crash Thursday night in Clinton County sent a Polo man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cecil Dyer, 61, was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 69 southeast of Lathrop when his SUV left the highway.

According to the crash report, the vehicle drove off the east side of the roadway, crashed through two fences and a pigeon coop before ramming into the rear of a car parked at a residence.

Both cars were listed as a total loss. Dyer was transported to Liberty Hospital for treatment.