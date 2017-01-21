Child-support collections by PA’s office continue to rise

The Child Support Division of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a continued increase in child-support collections for 2016. For the first time in five years the total is over $13 million.

Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins said collections were up 5.17% over 2015, as over $13.5 million.

The Child Support Division has approximately 5,700 open cases involving approximately 8,000 children in Buchanan County.

“We take pride in what our Child Support workers are able to accomplish,” Scroggins said.

It is an extremely difficult task, and one which our folks accomplish better than anyone else, anywhere.”

Scroggins said the division established 314 paternity orders, 7,192 employment-withholding orders were filed, and 725 people who otherwise refused to support their children faced criminal prosecution.

Scroggins offered praise for the judges in the 5th Judicial Circuit.

“Without their dedication to these issues, our employees would not be able to accomplish what we have accomplished,” he said. “Judges (Keith) Marquart and (Rebecca) Spencer have approximately 700 cases each o probation for non-payment of child support, which are court supervised. Judge (Randall) Jackson and former Judge (Weldon) Judah have always allowed specific days set aside each month for our heavy caseload.”

“Without that ongoing focus by our local judiciary, these accomplishments would not be possible.”