Downtown Lee’s Summit Hosts “Chocolate Crawl for a Cause”

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street is hosting its annual Chocolate Crawl for a Cause event starting at noon on Saturday, February 4 in Downtown Lee’s Summit, MO. Again this year, participants are asked to bring a small donation, either monetary or non-perishable food items, to benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services this winter season.

Donation can be dropped off at GOT Art Gallery from 12-4pm on the day of the event. In return for the gift, the first 750 shoppers will be given a special Lee’s Summit chocolate bar (courtesy of MCC/Longview and Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce), an event wristband, and a downtown map.

The wristband allows for participation in promotions and discounts that day as a special thank you from Downtown Lee’s Summit shops and restaurants for the donation to our community. Participating stores will be highlighted on the downtown map given to shoppers so they can easily find the businesses providing promotions and discounts. Shoppers can use the map or follow the balloons for chocolate treats, discounts, and Valentine’s Day shopping.

Participating businesses and their promotion/discount are as follows:

@jolly’s: 10% off storewide

A Thyme for Everything: Tax free shopping

Advanced Sports & Family Chiropractic + Acupuncture – Lee’s Summit Location: Complete a spinal screening to receive in-store raffle for an Insignia 32″ TV. Donate $25 to LSSS in-store and schedule a free chiropractic exam.

Blue Heron Design: $10 off a purchase of $50 or more

The Browning Lee’s Summit: 10% off reservations made that day

Cameron’s Home Furnishings: In-store drawings

Courageouslifenow, KHL Design Studio, Celebrating Personal Treasures: raffle for 3 career/life coaching sessions and a 55 picture life celebration video / DVD package

Equity Bank: giveaways and drawings for gifts

The Eye Station Lees Summit: Enter a drawing for a free eye exam; 25% off sunglasses

Fringe Beerworks: $1 Chocolate Beer Tasters; $2 off full pours of select beers

Good Life Yoga and Tea: 20% off all Chocolate Teas

Grains & Taps: Chocolate beer specials

Henry’s Antiques & Collectibles: 30% off total purchase

KD’s Books: 10% off storewide

Lee’s Summit Social Services Thrift Store: 20% off storewide; Free hot chocolate

The Living Stone: 10% Off Total Purchase

Llywelyn’s Pub Downtown Lee’s Summit: 15% off

Luxxe Apparel: 10% off; enter to win a $100 gift certificate

Main Slice Pies & Pints: $3 domestic draws, $2.50 slices of pizza

Maria Estelle Brows + Skin: Raffle for a free “paparazzi” skin treatment; 15% off appointments booked for a later date

Neighborhood Cafe: $1 slices of chocolate cream pie and german chocolate pie

Poppy’s Ice Cream & Coffee House: 10% off total order

Razzberry Wimzy: 20% off Fabricut Fabrics

Red Door Wine Store: $5 chocolate and wine tasting from 12-3pm (2 chocolates & 2 wines)

Shining Light Music: 10% off total purchase

The Sports Scene (Lee’s Summit, MO): 10% off all merchandise; Buy one get one half off (equal or lesser value)

Summit Video Services: 14% Off Valentine’s Day Transfer Gifts (Video, Audio, Photos, etc.)

Third Street Social: Enter drawing for gift certificates

Timekeeper’s Clock Shop: Tax free shopping

Very Violet Boutique: $5 off a $20 purchase & enter drawing for a free class

Whistle Stop Coffee and Mercantile: Free samples of Chocolate Raspberry coffee and $1 off per pound of Chocolate Raspberry Coffee Beans

Xpressions Boutique by colorXpressions: 10% off total sale

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street presents Chocolate Crawl for a Cause in partnership with MCC/Longview and the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce.