Northwest Jazz Combo to perform free show Sunday in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The community is invited to enjoy an evening of music and desserts when the Northwest Missouri State University Jazz Combo and First Christian Church host January Jazz and Divine Desserts.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at First Christian Church, 201 W. Third St. in Maryville. It is free and open to the public.

The Jazz Combo will perform music popularized by Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, Charlie Parker, and others. The combo is under the direction of Dr. Bill Richardson, professor of music at Northwest, and will consist of Nick Foster, alto saxophone; Benoit Gauthier, guitar; Michael Sears, piano; Daniel Bates, bass; and Nick Ubben, drums.

Desserts, provided by members of First Christian Church, will be served after the concert with coffee and hot cocoa. The church will provide child care.