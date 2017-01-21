Rape suspect faces possible bond revocation after allegedly making contact with victim

A man accused of rape in Clinton County could find himself back in jail to await trial, after allegedly making contact with the victim while out on bail.

Last August, a judge reduced Jackman’s $5,000 cash bail to allow him to post a 10% surety bond. At that time Judge Teresa Christian-Bingham ordered Jackman to stay away from the victim and her residence.

Earlier this month, Prosecuting Attorney Joe Gagnon filed a motion to revoke bond. The motion cites a bond violation report dated January 5, that said Jackman violated the conditions of his release by having contact with the victim. No hearing has been scheduled on the bond motion, according to online court records.

On Thursday, Judge Christian-Bingham scheduled a preliminary hearing March 15.

Jackman is also accused of bilking a Cub Scout group out of nearly $22,000. In court documents, police said when a new Pack Leader took over the group’s checking account, he discovered missing proceeds from popcorn sales and thousands of dollars in checks Jackman allegedly wrote to himself while he was Pack Leader. Police say Jackman was the only person with control of the account during the period from 2013 to 2015. According to a court affidavit, an auditor tallied the missing funds and improper checks during that period at $21,917.66.

Police said in court documents that the suspect denied ever taking any funds for personal use, and said he does not know where the missing money went.

Jackman is charged with one class-C felony count of receiving stolen property, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 24 in that case.