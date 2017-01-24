Benton names new football coach

Benton High School on Wednesday will introduce Ben Glidewell as the school’s new head football coach.

Glidewell was previously employed as head football and wrestling coach for Diamond High School in Diamond, Mo. He led the football team to its first winning record in school history in 2015 and carried that momentum into 2016 with another winning season.

“Ben runs a very structured program that holds athletes to a very high standard. We are very excited about the direction our program is headed,” said the school’s Activities Director Mike Ziesel.

Glidewell also has 10 years of coaching experience at Bolivar High School. During his time there, he helped the team earn 10 undefeated conference titles, coached eight seasons with at least nine wins, made nine district title appearances, earned four district titles and made three quarterfinal appearances. He spent time in the classroom as well, teaching history and geography.

“Ben is a results-oriented leader of young men that has proved himself in both a very successful class four program as well as a program that had been struggling for years,” said Principal Beery Johnsonn. “He does all the extra things that make a good coach a great coach and has been able to change the entire school culture through positive relationships and a well-run weight room.”

Glidewell is a graduate of Southwest Baptist University where he earned bachelor’s degrees in social science education and science in history. He has a master’s degree in educational administration.

The Board of Education approved Glidewell’s employment during executive session at its meeting Monday.

A news conference isscheduled Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. in the Springer Gymnasium to formally introduce Glidewell.