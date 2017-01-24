Gavin Rossdale Completes Work on New Bush Album

January 24, 2017 Rock Daypop
According to BlabberMouth.net, Gavin Rossdale has confirmed that he has completed work on the new BUSH album, to be released later in the year.

The disc was mastered on January 17, less than an hour before Rossdale was interviewed by The New Music Buzz on the red carpet of the premiere of the “The Space Between Us” movie at ArcLight in Hollywood (see video below).

Editorial credit: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock, Inc.