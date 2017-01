A problem with a water valve caused water problems in a large area of downtown St. Joseph Tuesday morning.

Christie Barnhart of Missouri American Water says a team is working to replace the broken valve near Fourth and Jules streets.

Barnhart says water customers as far south as Edmond and as far east as 10th and Frederick could be seeing low water pressure or a service interruption.

The repair crew arrived on site shortly after 10:30 a.m. Barnhart could not say how long repairs would take.