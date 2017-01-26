Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder to visit Maryville

(News Release) MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University’s Student Activities Council (SAC) will host Janaya Khan – co-founder and international ambassador for Black Lives Matter Toronto – at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Charles Johnson Theater.

Khan is a leading activist for social transformation, justice and equality. She is a black, queer, gender-nonconforming activist, staunch Afrofuturist, social-justice educator and boxer based in Toronto.

She is the last featured guest of SAC’s 2016-17 lecture series.

“We hope for the students to learn and expand their knowledge about diversity,” said Asma Hassan, SAC director of lecture programming.

Khan is the organization director of Gender Justice LA, a grassroots, multi-racial coalition of transgender people and allies in Los Angeles. She was honored with the 2015 Bromley Armstrong Humanitarian Award.

Khan’s work as a lecturer and author have been featured in media outlets, including the Feminist Wire, RaceBaitR, Huffington Post Black Voices, Al Jazeera and The Root. She has become a leading voice in the global crusade demanding social transformation, justice and equality.

Her presentations are supported by a deep commitment to social transformation. She illustrates how individual lives are affected by inequality, and inspires audiences to actively seek justice for all. Her dedication and bold approach to social justice work has contributed to academic and frontline community dialogue engaging audiences on the global impacts of the Black Lives Matter movement.

To learn more about Khan, visit janayakhan.com.