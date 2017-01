The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a string of vehicle break-ins.

The department posted on social media Wednesday, to report several vehicle break-ins. The office said thieves allegely took person items from cars along 33 Highway from Maysville to the Osborn Junction between 8 p.m. Tuesday to shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 449-5802.