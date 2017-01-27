Community Missions names Executive Director

The Community Missions board of Directors has official named Jill Miller the executive director.

The board voted Wednesday evening to have the interim tag removed from her titled making her the organizations first full-time executive director.

According to a news release, Miller has been with Community Missions since February of 2016, serving as a part-time executive director, taking executive leadership from Dave Howery who had been serving a dual role as the top executive for both Community Missions and Interfaith Community Services – InterServ since 2004.

Miller is a former criminal justice professor at Missouri Western State University and recently facilitated programming at EmPowerU for the Heartland Foundation.

Community Missions, developed by InterServ through a collaboration of state, local organizations and the faith community in St. Joseph and the surrounding area, recently celebrated its’ 10th year of service in December. CMC said it is the only local organization that provides safe, affordable housing and supportive services to men with disabilities who have been chronically homeless.