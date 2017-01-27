Temperatures in the low to mid 40s this weekend

Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to reach into the low to mid 40s across the region Friday with increasing cloud coverage Saturday and the possibility of some flurries later in the period. Sunday cloud skies and light snow showers early on in the morning, mixing with rain before gradually ending in the early afternoon. A trace to dusting of snow is possible before temperatures rise into the lower 40s, but should melt quickly. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.