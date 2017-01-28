Adopters are encouraged to consider older dogs

The Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter encourages anyone looking to adopt a pet to consider teaching an old dog new tricks.

Kappy Hodges with the Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter said older dogs are often overlooked when it’s time for adoption.

“When people go in to adopt, they tend to be looking for really a younger dog and that’s not always the best fit for your family,” Hodges said. “What really works better, what makes better long term adoptions and more satisfied families that include a fur dog is the good fit.”

Hodges said oftentimes it’s much easier to adopt an older dog.

“Even if you don’t know the background of this dog, when you look at this dog, you know what size it’s going to be, you can tell what energy level it’s got, you can see how much hair it’s going to have, you can walk it around and see how it does on a leash and if it has some manners,” Hodges said. “Senior dogs are just so much easier to work with. All you have to do is kind of buff up the house training that they’ve probably been through at some point in their lives already and kind of get them into the rhythm of your lifestyle and your house and how it goes there.”

Hodges said some tips for people thinking about adopting an older dog to help make it a smooth transition for the pet and owner include giving the pet some space so it can get to know its place in a new house.

“You’ll need to get him a collar with a tag on it that says your phone number and what you’re calling him so if he happens to stray off, someone can find and get him back to you right away, he may not know the area,” Hodges said. “You’re going to want to take your newly adopted dog to the vet for a checkup, just make sure… there’s nothing that you didn’t notice. It’s good to set up a predictable routine for the dog because routine is reassuring to pets.”

Hodges said she encourages anyone looking into adopting a pet to consider older dogs at the shelter.

“Those dogs know what you have done for them, they have such an appreciation and a gratitude,” Hodges said. “It’s really quite a moving experience and I have to say there’s nothing like it and I really encourage people to consider an older dog or an adult dog when they are looking to add a member to their family.”

Some Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter events coming up include half-off cats special on February 1st and half-off dogs on February 15th. The Friends will also be holding their 5K fundraiser in April. The 3rd Annual 5K Walk for the Paws will be held Saturday, April 8th. For more information, click here.