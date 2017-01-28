Client-Based Training program coming to St. Joseph

A new program will offer customized training sessions for businesses in northwest Missouri.

Rebecca Lobina said she is taking on a role in Client-Based Training with Northwest Missouri State University in addition to her position as the Associate Regional Director for the Small Business and Technology Development Center.

“Client-Based Training is essentially customized training for businesses and organizations. It’s not a canned program,” Lobina said. “We go to the client, we find out what their needs are and we can customize a program that specifically meets their needs.”

Lobina said the first step is meeting with the client and finding out what the gaps in their workforce are then they put together a proposed outline for training based on what their needs are.

“We would reach out and find speakers to present on those topics. Some of those presenters may be individuals from the University. The University is fortunate to have many people who are professors there who also have what we call real-world experience,” Lobina said. “When you’re talking about training businesses it’s nice if it’s somebody who has that experience.”

Lobina said she is currently working with several clients. Anyone with questions can contact her at the Small Business and Technology Development Center (816) 364-4105.