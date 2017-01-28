Snowflake craft session at Remington

The Remington Nature Center is hosting a children’s craft session Saturday with snowflakes in mind.

The sessions will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the nature center. The City of St. Joseph said the program is a make and take activity in which children can create a hanging snowflake decoration to decorate their special space. The approximate time to make the snowflake dangler is about 20-30 minutes. Then after the craft participants can explore the Nature Center and participate in the scavenger hunt.

This activity is included in the admission price and is a make and take event. The city said anyone can join anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The admission price is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors 60 and older, $1 for children 4-15 years of age and free for children 3 and under.