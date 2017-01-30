City Talk to be held at LEC in February

The City of St. Joseph will hold a meeting in February for people to meet with local officials.

The City Talk will be held Monday, February 6, 2017. According to a news release, this is an opportunity to meet and talk with the mayor, councilmember Pat Jones and other councilmembers.

The meeting will take place at the Law Enforcement Center, located at 501 Faraon. Enter at the police department entrance. This is an open forum for comments and questions to the mayor and council, and begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided at 6:30 p.m., allowing for residents to visit with councilmembers.

For more information, contact the public information and communications division at (816) 271-4610.