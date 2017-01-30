“Fry Moore Bacon” bill passes Iowa house

A resolution honoring Iowa pork producers passed the state’s House of Representatives with bipartisan support last week. The “Fry Moore Bacon” resolution received laughs from lawmakers as it was introduced by state representatives Joel Fry, Tom Moore and Rob Bacon, according to the Des Moines Register. Bacon said the bill is intended to address a serious issue, but he couldn’t resist adding his colleagues Fry and Moore to its list of sponsors. The resolution recognizes the Iowa Pork Congress, the largest winter swine trade show in the United States, as well as the pork industry as major economic drivers in the state. Iowa is the top pork-producing state in the U.S., creating an estimated $36.7 billion in total economic output. The resolution won unanimous support by lawmakers in the Iowa House of Representatives.