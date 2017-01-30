Habitat to host Garage Sale at old location

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity plans to hold a garage sale at its former location in an effort to get rid of old inventory.

As we previously reported, the ReStore moved in December to its new location in the old Vatterott College building off of Frederick Ave.

Habitat said it still has many items to get rid of still sitting in its old location. So a three day sale will take place February 2nd through the 4th. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The sale will be at the ReStore’s old location at 827 S. 9th St.

According to a news release, “Everything must go. Cash & carry.”

Items at the sale include furniture, lamps, hardware, doors and Windows, lighting, trim, craft items and more.

For more information call the ReStore at (816) 279-5607.