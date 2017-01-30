Las Rageous Festival to Feature Godsmack + Avenged Sevenfold

January 30, 2017
LoudWire.com shouts   . . . .  Get ready, Las Vegas, it’s about to rock! Live Nation has announced the creation of the Las Rageous music festival, featuring some of the biggest names in hard rock and metal. Godsmack and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the two-day festival, which will take place Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, on two stages set in the heart of iconic downtown Las Vegas.

