Veteran agent assigned to Caldwell County MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation has assigned an agent who has been with the department since 2003 to serve in Caldwell County.

Conservation Agent Sean Ernst was recently assigned to the county. He joined the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) as an agent in 2003 and has served in Camden and Boone counties. He lives in Hamilton.

“I am very excited about my new community and the opportunity to help the folks of Caldwell County with anything they need, from wildlife nuisance issues to the illegal harvest of fish and wildlife,” Ernst said. “I look forward to getting involved in the community and visiting the schools to teach our young people about the merits of conservation and the wonders of Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources.”