Mosaic receives award for clinical excellence

Mosaic Life Care has been recognized with the Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence.

According to a press release, this is the sixth year Mosaic has received the award and it is one of only three hospitals in Missouri to receive the award from Healthgrades. In total, 258 hospitals were recognized as facilities performing in the top 5 percent nationwide based on risk-adjusted clinical outcomes for dozens of common procedures and conditions.

“The clinical excellence award is really about our caregivers and the outstanding quality-focused care they provide,” says Mark Laney, MD, CEO of Mosaic Life Care. “It is evident in their attention to detail, their patient interactions and these outcomes.”

Healthgrades bases the award on inpatient data for mortality and complications pulled from CMS’ Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) database, as well as inpatient data on appendectomy and bariatric surgery reported by the 18 states that provide all-payer state data. Healthgrades pulled MedPAR data for 2013 through 2015; the state data were available from only 2012 to 2014. Healthgrades adjusts the data for patient demographics and clinical risk factors. It then gives the Distinguished Hospital Award to hospitals that are “among the top 5 percent in the nation that deliver high-quality care across at least 21 of 32 common inpatient conditions and procedures.”

Overall, Healthgrades says nearly 160,000 lives could have been saved if all hospitals performed at the same level as those that received an award.

Mosaic also received awards for areas including Pulmonary Care Excellence, General Surgery Excellence, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award.