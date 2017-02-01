Phil Rudd on Axl Rose to front AC/DC

February 1, 2017
Blabbermouth.net has the word that “Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd says that he has changed his opinion about Axl Rose fronting the band.
“The controversial RoseAC/DC pairing received mostly positive reviews, but not before Rudd panned the collaboration, claiming that he wouldn’t have been willing to rejoin the band if Rose remained at the mic.”

Blabbermouth.net has the full scoop on Rudd’s change of heart, below. 

