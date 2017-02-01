Temps cool as week progresses with possible snow Saturday

Cooler air will continue moving into the area this week as high pressure noses in from the northwest. The next chance for precipitation will arrive on Saturday with rain and snow showers possible. Dry weather will then return to close out the weekend. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind around 11 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.