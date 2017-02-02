Bowling fundraiser nets more than $11,000 for cancer care

A bowling fundraiser raised thousands of dollars to benefit the Mosaic Life Care Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund.

Strike Out Cancer, held Oct. 21, 2016 at Belt Bowl raised $11,807. A check will be presented to Mosaic Life Care for the Patient Assistance Fund Thursday afternoon.

Strike Out Cancer is an annual event held to benefit the Patient Assistance Fund. According to Mosaic, funds are used to assist patients with transportation to and from appointments, prescription assistance and other basic needs to help them stay on track during treatment.