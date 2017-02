Nirvana’s Offspring has Offspring

“With Foo Fighters taking some time off, guitarist Chris Shiflett spent some time last summer recording his third solo album. West Coast Town will be released April 14.” writes Loudwire.com.

Loudwire.com continues, “He recorded the country-flavored disc in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson).”

Read More: Chris Shiflett to Release ‘West Coast Town’ Solo Album | http://loudwire.com/foo-fighters-chris-shiflett-solo-album-west-coast-town/?trackback=tsmclip

Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock, Inc.