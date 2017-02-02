Northwest students selected as legislative interns

Four Northwest Missouri State University students have been named legislative interns to work alongside state lawmakers this spring and learn about Missouri government directly from the source.

The University’s legislative internship program, which began in early January and ends in May, sends Northwest students to Jefferson City to gain experience in the legislative process and an understanding of how Missouri is governed.

Northwest’s 2017 legislative interns and the legislative offices they serve are:

*Kyle Brewster, a senior business economics major from Parkville, Missouri; serving in the office of Rep. Allen Andrews, R-District 1

*Anthony Ealy, a senior political science major from Kansas City, Missouri; serving the minority leadership in the office of Rep. Gail McCann Beatty, minority floor leader

*Chloe Haffarnan, a senior history major from Mount Pleasant, Iowa; serving in the office of Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-District 12

*Zakiah Marshall, a senior psychology major from Kansas City, Missouri; serving in the office of Sen. S. Kiki Curls, D-District 9

Each intern is placed in the office of a state senator or state representative. The students track legislation, conduct research, attend committee hearings, assist with constituent issues and lead tours of the Capitol.

The internship is open to all majors, and applicants must meet a minimum grade-point average. Candidates are selected based on an essay addressing why they should be placed in the program and an interview with a panel of Northwest faculty and staff.

Selected students can receive up to 12 credit hours of academic credit and be eligible for a $3,000 stipend to assist with living expenses in Jefferson City.

Past interns have remained active in the halls of the capitol or gone on to successful careers in politics at all levels of government including public relations and law.

“The legislative internship is an incredible opportunity for our students,” Daniel Smith, assistant professor of political science, said. “They get hands-on experience in the legislative process and see up close what we cannot replicate in the classroom.

“More important, the skill development and application opportunities are extraordinary, and the networking has led to dozens of careers for our interns.”