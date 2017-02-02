Obituaries January 30 – February 1

Phillip James Malone

1943-2017

Phillip James Malone, 73, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care hospital. He was born December 30, 1943 in Pittsburg, California, son of the late Phil W. Malone and Helen M. Zulauf. He graduated from Plattsburg High School, Highland Community College, and Peru State Teachers College, Peru, NE. He retired from Johnson Controls after 37 years of service. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing, he was a spectator of all sports, especially football and enjoyed coaching little league baseball. In his college years he was an All-American Football Player at Highland Junior College in Highland, KS., and All -American Honorable Mention for Peru State Teachers College in Peru, NE. He also played football on the farm club for the Green Bay Packers. Phil was a former member of St. James Church, where he served as president of the Holy Name Society and on the Parish Council.

He was preceded in death by his father, Phil W. Malone, mother, Helen M. Zulauf, and a brother, Larry Malone. Survivors include two daughters, Catherine (Kevin) Echterling of St. Joseph, MO, Debora (Ken) Bell of Virginia Beach, VA, son, Bill (Jenny Pham) Malone of Katy, TX, sister, Sue Malone of Plattsburg, MO, loving companion of 19 years, Sue A. Garner, former wife, Ida M. Schiffbauer of Seneca, KS, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his good friend Brad Ferris. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 3, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Relay for Life – American Cancer Society in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Harold E. Seever

1925-2017

Harold E. Seever was born Wednesday, November 11th, 1925; and passed away Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Friday, February 3rd, 2017, 1:00pm – 2:30pm. Located at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Services Friday, February 3rd, 2017, 2:30pm. Located at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Interment located at Moray Cemetery.

Juanita Marie Kneisel

1920-2017

Juanita Marie Kneisel, 96, of Hiawatha, died early Wednesday morning, February 1, 2017, at Maple Heights Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for over eight years.

Juanita was born at Hiawatha, December 30, 1920, one of eight children born to the late Orion and Bertha Lupold Welsh and was a lifelong Hiawatha resident. She attended schools here, graduating with the class of 1939. Juanita worked many years at the Hiawatha Daily World where she assisted putting the paper together, by hand. That was when the World was printed 5 days a week. She later worked at the Sears Catalog Store in Hiawatha for several years before retiring.

Mrs. Kneisel was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Fairview; and the Dorcas Society of the Church. She also was a member of the ladies auxiliary to Homer-White Post #66, Hiawatha American Legion. Juanita was a kind and giving person, always had a smile and was always concerned about the other person. If she had a bad day, it never showed.

She married George “Shorty” Kneisel, June 14, 1945, at the Powhattan Lutheran Church. They made Hiawatha their home where they raised their three daughters. He died November 1, 2000. Juanita was also preceded in death by her siblings: Nelson, Cleda, Eugene, Marvin, Harlan, Carol Joan, infant sister Betty; and son in law Larry Brockhoff.

Survivors include her daughters: Diane Brockhoff of rural Fairview, Nancy (Ronald) Jones of Hiawatha, Peggy (Brian) Estes of Marysville; grandchildren: Mike 9Kellie) Brockhoff, and Cathy Brockhoff, Jason Rosenberger, Tara Lockhart; great-grandchildren: Casey, MaKayla, Megan, Spencer, Deryk, and Chase.

A Celebration of Juanita’s life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Pastor Michael Dunaway and Pastor Sean Kilgo, will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.

Friends may call after 12 noon Thursday, where the family will meet from 6 until 7:30 that evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Maple Heights Activity Fund, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.