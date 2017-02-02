Salvation Army to receive large donation from Fastgas

A large donation from the Saint Joseph Petroleum Company Fastgas stations will go towards the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

According to the Salvation Army, Fastgas stations collected .3 cents on every gallon sold the week before Christmas with customers help to raise $4,342.89. Friday, representatives from the gas company will present a check for the amount to Major Abe Tamayo.

The gift increases the donations made to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign from $275,710 to $280,052.89, 79 percent of its $349,000.00 goal for 2016.

“It is a most welcome and appreciated gift,” Tamayo said. “We here at The Salvation Army extend our thanks to the owners, staff and customers to Saint Joe Petroleum Fast Gas Company, this gift will help many throughout 2017.”

Tamayo said the Salvation Army provides shelter for one-third of the total Saint Joseph homeless population, its Family Thrift Store and Corps Community Center, warming and cooling stations and other services to the Saint Joseph community.