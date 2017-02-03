Mardi Gras fundraiser planned for Cathedral School upgrades

Cathedral of St. Joseph is planning its largest fundraising event for Cathedral School upgrades.

The annual Mardi Gras event will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 at Bishop LeBlond High School located at 3529 Frederick Ave. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m.

“This event is always festive, with fantastic food, fun games and an entertaining auction,” said Michelle Meierhoffer, Mardi Gras chairwoman. “Cocktails, dinner and dancing add to the event, which has the overall goal to raise important funds for Cathedral School.”

According to a news release, the event usually draws around 350 people. This year’s goal is to raise $80,000 with technology and security upgrades being two of the main focuses.

Tickets to the event are $40 each and can be purchased https://qtego.net/qlink/cathedralmardigras. A silent auction is also a part of the fundraiser. According to the school, the event is open to the public, so those new to the community or residents considering private education are invited to attend.

Cathedral of St. Joseph school opened in 1901.

For more information on the Mardi Gras event, contact Michelle Meierhoffer at (913) 209‐4078 or mbmeierhoffer@gmail.com.