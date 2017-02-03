Sweetheart Of A Prize For Valentine’s Day

Your sweetheart deserves the best and you can give it to them with the prize pack listed below. Enter to win through Sunday February 12th at Ameliore MediSpa & Laser along with Hair Solutions at 1419 Village Dr in St. Joe, Whiskey Creek at 4016 Frederick Ave in St. Joe, and Niche of Time Jewelry in the Woodlawn Shopping Center at 2221 N Belt Hwy in St Joseph.

Ameliore MediSpa & Laser – 2- 30 minute Swedish Massages

Whiskey Creek – Dinner for two ($50 value)

Niche of Time Jewelry – Frank Reubel Pendant ($500 value)

Ameliore Hair Solutions – 1 Men’s Cut, 1 Champagne, Chocolate and Rose Pedicure