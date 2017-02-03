Temperatures above normal again this weekend

Quiet and cold weather will continue today with decreasing clouds. We’ll be a little above normal for Saturday and well above normal for Sunday, but the quiet weather will persist through the weekend. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Isolated flurries before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.