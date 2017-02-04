An animal safari comes to the Remington Nature Center

Hissing cockroaches, chinchillas, reptiles and more will be at the Remington Nature Center Saturday.

Casey’s Creatures, Creatures by Theresa and Farm 2 Fork Ranch will be bringing in a variety of animals for the event.

Naturalist Shelly Cox will feature tarantulas, hissing cockroaches, a desert millipede, a tortoise, and a box turtle. The family friendly event will give all ages the chance to meet and learn about insects, a variety of snakes and reptiles, small farm animals including piglets, goats and lambs, a variety of rescue animals that may include hedgehogs, ferrets, lizards, rabbits, chinchillas, guinea pigs and Sal, the Labrador who specializes in hospital and nursing home visits.

The Animal Safari event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event is included in the general admission price which also includes touring the Remington Nature Center and participating in a scavenger hunt.

For more information, contact the Remington Nature center at 816-271-5499 or visit the Remington Nature Center Facebook page.