Protesters gather at Civic Center Park to show solidarity

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday at Civic Center Park in St. Joseph for a demonstration of support for local immigrants and Muslims.

Organizer Derek Evans hoped the rally would ensure that our Muslim neighbors and immigrant neighbors in St. Joseph feel welcome, and are aware there are folks here who want to make them feel welcome.

Evans said he also hopes the rally will increase local participation in the political process. The group Our Revolution St. Joseph put together the rally with relatively short notice via social media, and came up with a list of speakers from various community organizations who took part.

As we reported, Evans says that both groups feel a little uneasy with the current administration and the executive orders that were issued last week. (Read more here)