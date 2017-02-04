The curtain goes up again for “2nd Act” classes

Theatre classes geared toward people age 50 and up started in the fall and will begin the next act this month.

The “Stepping into Theatre” workshops are an introductory class for those with no previous theatrical experience. The next step is the “Curtain Up” workshops for anyone who took the “Stepping into Theatre” workshops or has previous theatre experience. Both groups will meet for 90 minutes once a week February through April.

Cheryl Wood is the coordinator for Second Act Players at Robidoux Resident Theatre.

Wood said the fall group for “Stepping into Theatre” ranged in age from 52 to 81.

“We just want all ages in there, so age is not really a factor, other than 50 and up,” Wood said. “It is a warm, inviting environment, a place to learn of theatre, to perform, just a place to grow, something different to do. A person may want to take all of the classes, a person may say, ‘Well this satisfied that interest of mine and now it’s time to pursue something else.’ We just want folks to come and enjoy what RRT can provide for them.”

Evening or morning “Stepping into Theatre” classes will be offered beginning with evening classes February 6 in the Rolling Hills Consolidated Library’s Upper Story Room. “Curtain Up” begins classes on February 14 at in the East Hills Public Library’s Conference Room.

For more information, visit the Robidoux Resident Theatre website or call the Theatre Office at (816) 232-1778.