Obituaries February 2-4

Shirley Jean Sherlock

1934-2017

Shirley Jean Sherlock, 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 in a St. Joseph, MO health care center. She was born August 9, 1934 in DeKalb, MO, daughter of the late Goldie and Albert “Bert” Light. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1952, and St. Luke’s School of Nursing. She worked at Missouri Methodist Hospital from 1971-1999 as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Gerald Leo Sherlock, her parents, grandsons, Eddie Myers and Jimmy Walker, and her sister, Bertie Light. Survivors include, sons: Brad Sherlock and Gerald “Randy” Sherlock, daughters; Karen Schakel and Charlotte (Tom) Dick all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Donna Lane (Matt), Ben Sherlock, Jason Schakel, Tony (Kimmy) Schakel, Mallory Sherlock, Imogene Myers Barnett, James Myers, Denise Kissick, and Denis Myers, great grandchildren, Cecelia, Lauraly, Tucker, Davin, Savanna, Lucas, Taylor, Carson, Logan, Jymmah, Becky, Thomas, Eldon, River, and Conner.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date with her husband. Memorials are requested to the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

Margaret Kathryn Tiller

1954-2017

Margaret Kathryn Tiller, 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born February 27, 1954 in Alma, NE, daughter of the late Ivah and Morton Colegrove. She graduated from Elwood High School in 1972, and worked for the State of Kansas Revenue Department as a Licensing Agent. She married James Tiller on October 5, 1985, and he survives of the home. Margaret was a cat lover, enjoyed cutting hair, and going to the casino. She was a member of the Methodist Faith. Survivors include, husband, James, uncle and aunt, Jay and Frances Bauer of Las Vegas, NV, brother’s-in-law, Mike (Becky) Tiller of Kansas City and Glen Tiller of St. Joseph, MO, niece, Tiffany Tiller, and nephew, Brandon Tiller.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday with Funeral Services following starting at 2:00 PM Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday at the Edmond Cemetery, Edmond, Kansas.



L. Jean Garreth

1928-2017

L. Jean Garreth, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born January 22, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jean was a graduate of Benton High School class of 1945. She later graduated from Northwest Missouri State University earning a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Education. After graduating she became a teacher for the St. Joseph School District retiring after 30 plus years.

She married Bob Z. Garreth on August 23, 1953. After 53 years of marriage he preceded her in death on January 26, 2007.

Jean loved singing, flowers, plants and vegetable gardening. She possessed the wonderful gift of hospitality and caring for others. She had a pure love that saw the best in all people.

Mrs. Garreth was a member of Community of Christ Church and attended Clarksdale Baptist Church with her daughter and son-in-law the past three years. She was a past member of the Hurlingen Women’s Farm Club, Missouri State Teachers Association and National Education Association.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Inez (Moore) Brooner; son, Charles Garreth; siblings, Allie Tolbert (Joe), Orman Brooner and Richard Brooner (ElMarie); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Merle and Lois Garreth; brother-in-law, Myron Hedrick.

Survivors include her daughter, Anita Simon (Mike), Clarksdale, Missouri; grandchildren, Scott Simon, Kansas City, Missouri and Michael Simon, Chicago, Illinois; siblings, Carolyn “Pat” Hedrick, Bolingbrook, Illinois and Bill Brooner (Bonnie), St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Colleen Brooner, St. Joseph; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Abundant Life Center Community of Christ Church. Inurnment Clarksdale Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Mrs. Garreth will be removed from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory to arrive at the church one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Community of Christ Church.

William D. Broadus

1959-2017

William D. Broadus, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

He was born May 6, 1959 in Fayette, Missouri.

William married Georgia Clayton November 11, 1989, she survives of the home.

He genuinely cared about his family and friends, loved dogs and training dogs. Before retiring, he worked as a laborer and chef.

William enjoyed fishing and grilling with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Broadus; step-father, Francis H. Starr; maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents.

Additional survivors include daughter, Kristine Broadus; mother, Joyce A. Starr; brother, Roderick Broadus (Elizabeth); sisters, Mathilda, Genise (Bobbie), Connie; uncle, Anthony Graves (Time); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jodi Lee Johnson

1974-2017

Jodi Lee Johnson, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Spencer, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at her home.

She was born February 8, 1974 in Spencer, Iowa.

Jodi married Randy Johnson May 8, 1999, he survives of the home.

She devoted her time to the Dream Factory. Jodi was active in church and in her belief with God. She loved her grandson Azrael with all her heart, he was her pride and joy. Jodi also had three other children, whom she did not raise but she loved and cared for them very much.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Helen and Marvin Petersen, Shirley Marble and Dale Clark.

Additional survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Hoffmaster (Aaron), grandson, Azrael; and a granddaughter due any day; mother, Linda Essick; father, Darrell Marble; brother, Jerry Marble; sister, Jeanette Hawkins (Alphonse); close cousin, Missy Roland; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Farewell Services at a later date.

Stephen J. “Steve” Hall

1969-2017

Stephen J. “Steve” Hall, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born November 28, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He married Ernestine Y. Nowak on October 4, 2000. She survives of the home.

Steve graduated from Central High School class of 1959. He played drums with Marilyn Maye, Pete Eye Trio, Frank Smith Trio, and Warren Durrett Big Band in Kansas City. From 1962 to 1965 he played with The Glenn Miller Orchestra under direction of Ray McKinley.

Mr. Hall served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam War.

He graduated from Missouri Western State College in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in History and later graduated from University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado with a Master’s Degree in History in 1978.

He worked as an Assistant Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University from 1978 to 1983. He later moved to Manhattan, Kansas where he was a City Commissioner from 1993 to 1998, Mayor of the city of Manhattan from 1998 to 1999 and worked closely with Bill Snyder for his football program at Kansas State University.

Mr. Hall was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Both Steve and his wife were avid lifelong St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fans. He loved sports, his pets and music. Steve was a very talented musician from the time he was a teenager.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thad Curtis Hall; and his cats, Calico and Mr. Bumper.

Survivors include his wife, Ernie Hall; daughters, Theresa Kanzler (Stew), Tucson, Arizona, Heather McCarron (Peter), North Attleboro, Massachusetts and Kelly Thomas (John), Yonkers, New York; sons, Jason Maestas (Liz), Norton, Massachusetts and Tony Maestas (Liz), Rockland, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Abby Kanzler, Kathryn McCarron, Lance and Robert White and Lincoln and Quinton Maestas; aunt and two cousins, Lincoln, Nebraska; his best dog friend, Maria Sheltie; and cat, Elizabeth.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Wayside Waifs a No Kill Animal Shelter, 3901 Martha Truman Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137.

Steven Lee Boos

1952-2017

Steven Lee Boos, 64, of Sabetha, formerly of Hiawatha, died Saturday morning, February 4, 2017, at Mosiac Life Care Center in St. Joseph, MO, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Marilyn Pinyerd Boos; a brother Stanley, and sister in law Karen Ann Boos.

Steve is survived by his two sons: Matthew and Jason Boos; friend and confidant Carmen Yost; former wife Victoria Boos-McPhee; brothers and sisters: Michael Boos, Linda (Bill) Waldroop, Larry (Ginny) Boos, Janet (Harlan) Suther, John (Dru) Boos, Karen (Paul) Fisher, Debbie (Rick) Heiniger; Marilyn (Ted) Larson; sister-in law-Donna Boos; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Steve graduated Hiawatha High School with the class of 1970 and was a longtime employee at the Hiawatha Ford dealership where he was parts manager until he recently retired. Steve loved life and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed watching KU basketball with this dog house buddies, fishing, golfing, and riding his motorcycle, to name a few.

A Celebration of Steve’s life is planned for 6:30 Tuesday evening, February 7, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Pastor Charlie Robinson will officiate. Cremation will follow services with family inurnment at the Denton Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 4:30-6:30 just prior to services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Northridge Church Outreach Program, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.

Lee E. McKinley Jr.

1954-2017

Lee Edward McKinley Jr., 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at his residence.

Lee was born February 15, 1954 to Lee Edward Sr. and Frieda (Stitt) McKinley in St. Joseph, where he lived most of his life. Lee was a 1972 graduate of Benton High School. He was of the Christian faith. On October 11, 1989, he married Andrea Nurski in St. Joseph. Lee worked for Johnson Controls for 22 years and later for KTAJ TV-16 and O’reilly Auto Parts. Lee lived his life to the fullest. He loved his family, and enjoyed fishing, cars, and Chiefs Football.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and a sister, Jeannine McKinley.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea, of the home; children, Lee Edward McKinley III, of St. Joseph, Heather McKinley of Kansas City, MO, and Miriam McKinley, of St. Joseph; siblings, Billy McKinley of Margate, Florida, Ruthie McKinley, of St. Joseph, and LaVonne McKinley-Cook, of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Braden Ward, Casey Ward, Dre Davis, Ali Williams-McKinley, Kaeleigh Williams-McKinley and Amiya Williams-McKinley and step-mother, Theresa Paris, of Atchison, KS.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Clark-Sampson Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Monday at Clark-Sampson Funeral Home where family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Dion Quintana Ni-kahn-ko-ek

1961-2017

TOPEKA – Dion Quintana, Ni-kahn-ko-ek, 55, of Topeka, died Saturday, February 4, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.

He was born August 13, 1961 in Folsom, NM, the son of Jake and Josephine Martinez Quintana. He served in the U.S. Army for nine years, earning the rank of sergeant. He also attended Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts School and was a chef in the army.

Dion was a Christian and a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He owned and operated Mama’s Café in Topeka until his health forced him to retire.

Dion married Sandra L. Asselin on August 14, 1993 in Denver, CO. She survives, of the home.

Dion was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Rudolph Quintana, and two sisters, Marilyn Soph, and Carolyn Quintana, who died in infancy.

Other survivors include three daughters, Jessica Crowell (Randall), Carolyn “Sis” Quintana and Katie Quintana, all of Topeka; a brother, Donald Quintana, Denver; five sisters, Roselee Salazar, Margaret Bernal, Marie Maestas, Roberta Gonzalez, Frances Quintana and Angela Quintana, all of Denver; and four grandchildren.

A visitation and wake service will be Tuesday evening, February 7th at the Dance Ground, west of Mayetta. Burial with military honors will be Wednesday morning in the Metwe-Shobney Cemetery. Dion will lie in state until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt.

Trisha Wilson

1964-2017

Trisha Wilson, 52, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, February, 4 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born December 2, 1964 in Fairfax, Missouri.

She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1983.

Patricia enjoyed reading books, watching wrestling and was an avid Chiefs fan. She will be sadly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Dwaine Wilson, Sr. and Margaret Ines (Nowling) Wells; and brother, Joseph Wilson.

Survivors include her daughter, Darci Daugherty (Shawn), St. Joseph; sister, Melissa Jackson (Terry Marriott), St. Joseph; brother, Justin Jackson (Susie), St. Joseph; aunt, Laura Mutchler, Craig, Missouri; uncles, Jim Nowling, Oregon, Missouri and Buck Nowling, Battle Creek, Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, please visit Trisha's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Patricia Ann Bernard

1964-2017

Patricia Ann Bernard 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 11, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Loretta & William “Willy” Bernard. She graduated from Central High School and was a homemaker. She formerly lived in Bloomington, IL. Patricia loved motorcycles and her puppies, Wiggles & Sasha and she was a member of The Pentecostals of St. Joseph. Preceding her in death are: companion, Steven Thomas and a brother, Michael Anthony Bernard. Survivors include her parents, Willy & Loretta Bernard of Saint Joseph, MO; two sons, Dallas and Antonio; three brothers, Willy Jr., Carlos, and Jose Bernard; two sisters, Michelle Bernard and Raquel Padgett. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2:00 pm at The Pentecostals of St. Joseph, 1701 Jules, St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday prior to the service. She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Patricia Bernard memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Clarence “Jo” Elmer Olson

1925-2017

Clarence “Jo” Elmer Olson Jr. 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed from this life Saturday February 4, 2017 in Saint Joseph. Born February 2, 1925 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He grew up in several northwest Missouri towns, where his father served as pastor in the Methodist Church, until moving to St. Joseph in his high school years. It was at St. Paul United Methodist Church that he met Carolyn Schadt. After graduating from Lafayette high school, he entered WWII in the Armored Infantry division, serving in the European theatre including the Battle of the Bulge. He returned to St. Joseph in 1945 and married Carolyn his best friend. After graduating from St. Joseph Junior College (now Missouri Western State University) in 1952, he worked at the Post Office in various positions from Clerk to Foreman of Carriers until his retirement in 1981. He then worked for OATS from 1982 to 1995 as a driver and then planner of OATS mystery Tours, becoming a Branson Tour expert, he started Branson Tours at St. Paul UMC later known as Old Jo’s Tours. He was also known as Poet Laureate of St. Paul due to his generous writing of poems and limericks for many occasions. He enjoyed playing cards, and games with his friends at the Living Community, and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Jo was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Schadt Olson, parents: Clarence E and Vera Rose Olson, and a brother Ward Olson. Survivors include daughters, Cindy Olson-Burgess (Ron) of Kansas City, MO, Shell Olson RSCJ of Tokyo Japan, Steven (Joann) Olson of Gladstone, MO, Chris (Pam) Olson of St. Joseph, MO, brother; Al Olson, Eau Claire, WI, sister Ruth Gordon, Raleigh, NC, five granddaughters; Nichole (Chris) Kammerer, Tricia Olson, Marnie(Jason) Ingle, Faith(Anthony) Brendle, and Katie Olson, grandson, Joel (Raechelle) Olson, great grandchildren: Sylvie, Cora, & Naomi Kammerer, Lucas & Megan Ingle, Wynder Brendle, Alexander & Ruby Olson. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, North 71 highway, The memorial service will be at 11 AM Wednesday also at St. Paul United Methodist Church, NO 71 hwy & I 29. He has been been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donors are requested to make a contribution to a Charity of their choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com