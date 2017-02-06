Police searching for suspect after homeowner shoots at intruder

The St. Joseph Police Department is still investigating after a homeowner allegedly shot at a would-be burglar Saturday morning.

Sgt. Wayne Byrom said Monday, the case is still an open investigation so little information is available.

He said officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Cudmore Ave.

“The caller advised that a subject forced entry in the home and while he was in the house she discharged one round (from a firearm) towards the individual,” Byrom said. “He was attempting to get items when she discharged the firearm.”

The suspect then ran back towards the door and left the area heading in a southerly direction. It’s unknown if the intruder was injured during the incident. Byrom said police didn’t find any evidence to show an injury but that it’s impossible to know without locating the suspect.

No items were reported taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.