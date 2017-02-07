Cup of Joe celebrates two years of supporting entrepreneurs

Cup of Joe has served up two years of support for local entrepreneurs.

Cup of Joe is a weekly program that started as a way to help entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Jason Chase is an entrepreneur and small business owner of Tech Team, a business providing IT support to other small businesses. Chase said each Wednesday morning, there are two people who make presentations at Cup of Joe.

“They present what their business is and the challenges that they have in their business,” Chase said. “Then the group of people that come and watch the presentation can give feedback and give support to those entrepreneurs that are struggling in one or two different areas.”

Another entrepreneur involved with Cup of Joe, Sarah DeGarmo, runs Rise by Design, providing branding, print, web and digital design. DeGarmo said the weekly meeting is a place where small business owners and entrepreneurs can find camaraderie.

“Being a small business owner and entrepreneur, at times, can be a little daunting, it can be a little lonely because not everyone.. is a business owner. So it gives you a space to be with people who are like you, who are facing some of those same struggles that you are,” DeGarmo said. “I think it’s really important to, number one, support each other but also, number two, to learn from each other’s mistakes and winnings. It’s also a great place to learn about other people’s businesses and learn how we can support other businesses within our community.”

Cup of Joe will celebrate two years on Wednesday. Chase said six entrepreneurs that have presented within the last year will be there to give an update on their business story.

Presenters include:

Aaron Brennan with Fix, Cut, Haul

Diane Francis with Lettuce Dreams

Zack Parks with Ultimate Coating

Sean Beaver with Great American Kites and Events

Greg Hatten with Wooden Boat Adventures

Cole Woodbury with Felix Street Postcards

DeGarmo said anyone is welcome to attend the weekly gatherings. Cup of Joe begins with coffee at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays downstairs in the East Hills Library.

For more information, visit the Cup of Joe website.