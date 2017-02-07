Jerry Cantrell on His Latest Solo

‘A Job to Do’ is the latest Solo Song from Alice in Chains front man Jerry Cantrell. BlabberMouth.net syas “ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist Jerry Cantrell has contributed a song called “A Job To Do” to the soundtrack of the upcoming action thriller “John Wick: Chapter 2”. The soundtrack will be released digitally on February 10 via Varèse Sarabande in conjunction with the opening of the movie, while the physical version will arrive on March 3. Cantrell performed the song with help from Tyler Bates, who also composed the score for the film.”

